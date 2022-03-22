ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is now facing charges for stealing money from Bernalillo County in 2019. Oscar Ngeno is accused of a scheme that bilked more than $447,000 from the county.
This took place from October through Dec. 4 of 2019 before the move to Alvarado Square. According to the grand jury indictment, Ngeno used a phishing scheme, sending emails to Bernalillo County employees.
They say he posed as a vendor working for the county, but instead of the vendor’s bank account information, it was his. The grand jury indictment listed two accomplices. He’s facing 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. This is unrelated to the cyber attack on Bernalillo County in January.