APD investigates a fatal shooting near Hanover and 80th Street on June 1, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jorge Luevano was arraigned on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Luevano is accused of shooting and killing Adrian Porras near Hanover and 80th back on June 1.

Detectives were able to place him at the scene using his Snapchat account.

That’s where they learned that Luevano and Porras were meeting for a drug deal. Luevano is being held until trial.