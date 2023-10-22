ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is seriously injured after crashing into an arroyo in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday.

Police responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. near Candelaria Road and Jane Place.

Investigators revealed the driver was traveling west on Candelaria when he struck and went onto a median. He tried to get the vehicle back to westbound traffic by turning right when the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side and into the guard rail on the Embudito Arroyo bridge.

The car went over the railing, ejecting the man as it rolled into the arroyo.

Officers are still investigating whether the driver was impaired at the time of the accident.