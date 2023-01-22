ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are still trying to figure out what led to a man getting dropped off at a hospital Saturday night.

Homicide detectives were called to the Kaseman Hospital around 10:30 p.m. A man with gunshot wounds had been reportedly dropped off at the hospital.

The man died shortly after arriving.

Detectives believe they know where the shooting took place but are still investigating.