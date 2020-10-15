Man donates 1,000 snow globes to Presbyterian Hospital to help kids battling cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Children undergoing cancer treatment are especially at risk during the pandemic. Even going outside can be dangerous for them. But one man is trying to bring some adventure to them without having to leave the hospital.

“Don’t worry about a thing,” sings three-and-a-half-year-old Maddie in a video. She always had a smile on her face, even though she was battling a rare form of cancer.

“I’ll make you laugh, all day long when I sing my silly song,” sang Maddie in a video. She died in 2018 after undergoing treatment for months.

To honor Maddie’s memory, her parents created a non-profit called “Dancing While Cancering.”

“So we have one sole mission and that is to bring joy inside the hospital for kids with cancer,” said Maddie’s dad, Scott Kramer.

The organization helps decorate hospital rooms for kids getting cancer treatment and also tries to get them dancing and singing, just like Maddie did during her treatment. Recently, a man with a special collection heard about the organization and wanted to help out in his own way.

“I always travel overseas and I always kid and stay out of trouble so I go to markets and I find snow globes,” said Mark Friedman.

Over the years, Friedman collected snow globes from around the globe. After he was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, he wanted to donate part of his collection to the organization.

“This one was made in China,” said a Presbyterian Hospital employee. Last week, Albuquerque’s Presbyterian Hospital received a huge delivery of about 1,000 of Friedman’s snow globes.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how exciting this was to begin to unload these,” said Presbyterian’s manager of the child life program, Rebecca Armstrong.

The hospital said kids who haven’t been able to leave will now get a chance to explore the world through snow globes.

“We want to establish creativity and joy for these kids and these snow globes,” said Armstrong.

Presbyterian also hopes to incorporate these snow globes into the children’s schoolwork. Friedman said his snow globes represent about 134 countries.

