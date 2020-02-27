Man ditches cop, gets stopped a second time for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man got hauled off for DWI earlier this month. What that officer didn’t know is that he had just ditched another officer a couple of minutes earlier.

The driver was flying down Louisiana by Lomas when he was pulled over, but he was not sure which crime he was being pulled over for.

“[Is this] over a hooker,” 32-year-old Travis Williams asked.

“Huh,” police responded.

“Over a hooker on Central,” Williams asked.

Williams was pulled over in Albuquerque for speeding earlier this month.

“You were flying down Louisiana,” the officer said. “You were doing 56 in a 35. You ran a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and failed to stop all the way down here.”

However, Williams thought the traffic stop was for a different reason.

“I am sorry,” Williams told the officer in the lapel video. “I got scared, dude. I am from the mountains. I saw this girl freezing and pulled over and she was like, ‘You got any money?’ So I dropped her off.”

Police said Williams picked up a prostitute on Central and fled from police when an officer flashed her lights at him. Then, he got caught by the second officer for speeding just moments later.

“That worked out well,” the initial officer said at the scene.

Williams admitted to drinking then failed his field sobriety tests.

“Do me a favor,” Williams said to police. “Put the cuffs on me.”

After his arrest, Williams argued with police about doing a breathalizer but ultimately agreed. He blew a .21

“I get mad at my wife and drive to town,” Williams said. “I was on Central, and I pulled over to pick up this girl, and there was a cop so I ran.”

Williams also had a pipe and marijuana in his pocket.

Police said he already has three DWI convictions, making this his fourth which is a felony.

Williams was not charged with soliciting a prostitute.