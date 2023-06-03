ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died and others were hospitalized after a crash Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said.

NMSP stated, in a release, that two vehicles crashed on Interstate 25 north of Paseo del Norte. They claimed a Jeep SUV was heading north on I-25 near mile marker 235 when it rear-ended a Toyota truck. The truck rolled.

The truck driver was identified as Hector Beltran, 66, of Santa Fe. He died at the scene, the Office of the Medical Investigator determined. A 39-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were passengers in the Toyota and were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Jonathan Lujan, 22, was identified as the Jeep’s driver. He was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center for charges related to a DWI.

Authorities think alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash. It is still being investigated by NMSP, however.