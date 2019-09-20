Man dies following altercation in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- One person is dead following a fight in northwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the incident happened shortly after 8:12 p.m. Thursday. Officers were responding to a call in the area of Coors and Central where they found a man with injuries from a fight between several people.

Officers say the man’s sister called saying he was beaten up by two individuals where he sustained severe trauma to his face and head. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The fight is under investigation. Police report detectives have conducted interviews and have canvassed the area for surveillance video.

Police are at the scene Friday morning processing the area. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.