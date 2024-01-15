ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is reporting that a man died by suicide during a SWAT activation. The death took place on Sunday night, Jan. 14, while officers were responding to a domestic violence report.

Officers were called to a home on Santa Fe Avenue Southwest, near the ABQ BioPark Zoo, at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities set up a perimeter and tried to get the man to come out of the residence.

SWAT officers took over the scene just after 11 p.m., and when they tried to make contact with the man, they found out he was dead inside the home. APD says that investigators have deemed the death a suicide.

The name of the man involved has not been released. APD says the Multi-Agency Task Force will continue to investigate.