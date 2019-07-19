Man dies after arriving at southeast Albuquerque convenience store with injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are asking the public to avoid an area in southeast Albuquerque Friday morning following the death of a man who arrived at a convenience store with injuries.

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department arrived at the 7-Eleven at San Mateo and Kathryn early Friday in response to a male who had arrived at the store bleeding from his abdomen. Authorities say the man had suffered an undetermined trauma to his stomach and has died.

APD says the man’s cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Officers are currently at the scene and say that Friday morning traffic in the area will be affected due to the incident. Commuters are asked to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information becomes available.