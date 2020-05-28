Man creates alien car to bring hope during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man’s unusual car is sending a message of hope during the pandemic. Years ago, David Phillips created a one-of-a-kind car that uses parts from four different Mustangs in the 80s and 90s. He says it normally caught the attention of a lot of people but now, it’s to a whole new level. That’s because he added an alien to the back with a sign reading ‘Timeout Earth people. Help those in need. Have patience and smile. This will pass.’

“Smile, that’s the big one. That’s what it’s all about. Smile. Even if you don’t feel like it, smile. If you do it enough, it will be contagious,” Phillips said. He says Ozzy Osbourne once tried to buy the car but Phillips shut him down.