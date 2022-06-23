ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lucas Herron, the man convicted of stabbing and killing a man at a grocery store in 2018, is now charged with attacking a fellow inmate. Herron was sentenced to 19.5 years in April for the 2018 stabbing death of Daniel Sandoval at a South Valley Albertson’s.

Herron was still at the Metropolitan Detention Center on June 6 when a criminal complaint states he got into an argument with an inmate over a microwave. The other inmate told investigators Herron got in his face, bragged about killing people, and said he had no problem killing him.

When the inmate tried to separate himself, the complaint states Herron started punching. He is now charged with battery and disorderly conduct.