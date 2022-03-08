ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who beat a Cibola High School student with a shovel leaving her for dead asked a judge to let him out of prison early. Attorneys for Justin Hansen filed a motion requesting his 18-year-sentence be reduced so he can spend more time with his kids.

Hansen was arrested in 2017, nearly 10 years after he beat Brittani Marcell in her home with a shovel on a trip home for lunch. She nearly died and was left disfigured.

His attorney argues his good behavior has resulted in him being moved from maximum security to medium and he’s on his way to low level soon. Brittani and her mom attended Tuesday’s hearing, listening in as the DA argued against the motion.

“The impact of the crime is basically never-ending and will go on for the remainder of Brittany’s life and the court should not reduce the defendant’s sentence,” said prosecutor David Waymire.

The judge was quick to rule, denying the motion. Brittani is scheduled for another surgery on Wednesday to repair damage to her eye. She has to undergo a second soon after. She’s already endured dozens of surgeries over the last 14 years.