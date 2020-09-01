Man convicted for driving away with officer holding onto truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who took an officer for a wild ride is headed to prison. Last year, Albuquerque Police found 18-year-old Michael Nieto sleeping inside a pickup near I-40 and Rio Grande along with a gun inside the cab. When they ordered Nieto to get out, he took off with the officer still holding onto his arm until he crashed into another car head-on. Monday, a jury found Nieto guilty of fleeing, reckless driving, aggravated assault on an officer and other charges.

