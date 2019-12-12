Man connected to UNM athlete’s murder sentenced in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man with ties to the murder of a University of New Mexico baseball player was sentenced Wednesday in a different case.

According to witnesses, D’Angelo McNeal was in the getaway car the night Jackson Weller was shot outside a bar on Central Avenue back in May. Just a few months before that, officers were nearly hit by bullets coming from a car that McNeal was in near San Mateo and Kathryn.

McNeal pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. During sentencing Wednesday, McNeal apologized for his actions.

“Today I ask for forgiveness. I’ve taken full responsibility for my actions and I truly apologize for those actions,” he said.

McNeal faced up to a year in prison, but Judge Charles Brown sentenced him to five years of supervised probation with a conditional discharge. That means if he successfully completes probation, his charges will be dismissed.

Right now, McNeal is not facing charges in the Jackson Weller case, but the DA’s office says it’s still under review.