Man claims responsibility for fake Rio Rancho PD Instagram account

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – After KRQE News 13 reported on a fake Rio Rancho Police Department Instagram page, the man behind it has come forward.

The city of Rio Rancho says the fake account was posting on social media for about a week before anyone noticed. Shortly after, a disclaimer was added saying the page is not owned by Rio Rancho Police.

Officials now say a man showed up at the police department Wednesday saying he had made the account. It’s unknown if he’ll face any charges.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss