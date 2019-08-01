Man claims responsibility for fake Rio Rancho PD Instagram account

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – After KRQE News 13 reported on a fake Rio Rancho Police Department Instagram page, the man behind it has come forward.

The city of Rio Rancho says the fake account was posting on social media for about a week before anyone noticed. Shortly after, a disclaimer was added saying the page is not owned by Rio Rancho Police.

Officials now say a man showed up at the police department Wednesday saying he had made the account. It’s unknown if he’ll face any charges.

