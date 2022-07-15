ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jesus Ramirez Olivas, the man charged with vehicular homicide asked a judge Friday to be released from custody ahead of trial. That motion was denied in court Friday.

Ramirez Olivas is accused of t-boning another car and killing the woman driving it while going 100 miles an hour near Coors and Hanover in December. A judge had previously ruled he be held behind bars until trial. Friday, Ramirez Olivas’ attorney asked a judge to reconsider his conditions of release. The attorney claimed his speed was not the only cause of the crash. They argued a toxicology report found the woman killed had drugs and alcohol in her system and she was also on the phone at the time of the crash.

Friday in court Judge Baca-Miller denied that motion. Ramirez Olivas will continue to be held until trial.