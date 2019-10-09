Man charged with fourth car theft let out on probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat car thief just made it pretty easy for police to nail him. He was passed out in the stolen car with the door wide open of what he said was a rented car.

“Is this your car?” police asked.

“No… Well, it’s like a rental,” the driver responded. “Well actually, it’s my brother’s car,” the driver said.

The driver couldn’t get his story straight last month in a parking lot off Menaul, and could not provide his social security number, a license or the car’s paperwork. What he did give was a fake name.

“C-h-r-i-s-t-i-a-n,” the driver said.

It turns out Christian is actually Brandon, Brandon Hill. This is the fourth car theft charge for the 23-year-old. He told police that he had no idea the Mazda was stolen.

According to the criminal complaint, he changed his story a third time, saying he got it from a friend he met on the app Grindr.

“He said he was a sugar daddy,” Hill said.

Even though it would appear it is an open and shut case, the charge was dropped.

As part of a deal with the D.A.’s office, Hill pled guilty last week to a different car theft in April when a woman spotted him driving her stolen car in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Now, the sleepy driver is back out on the streets on probation after District Court Judge Neil Candelaria signed off on the deal.

“I got stoned and I fell asleep sir,” Hill said to police. “I do apologize.”

Hill was convicted of car theft in Hobbs back in 2014 and then 2015. He was given probation in both of those cases too.