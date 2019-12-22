Man charged with drinking, attacking passenger, and damaging Albuquerque bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police say caused more than $2,000 in damage to a city bus is in jail tonight.

A witness told police Michael Hovel was arguing with another passenger who told the driver that Hovel had been drinking vodka on the bus, which is against ABQ Ride rules.

The driver tried dropping him off at the bus stop on Lomas near I-25, and that’s when Hovel reportedly punched the witness twice in the head and threatened to cut him.

HOvel finally got off the bus, but not before punching and shattering the glass door. He’s being detained at MDC and is charged with assault, battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.