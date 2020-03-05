Man charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man faced a judge in federal court February 26 for a detention hearing on a criminal complaint charging him with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, police officers approached 31-year-old Daniel Montoya as he walked down an Albuquerque street on January 23. Officers wanted to take him into custody for his suspected involvement in a shooting earlier that day. Montoya allegedly resisted the officers’ commands, pointed a pistol at two federal officers, and fired shots in their direction. An officer returned fire and Montoya fled the area on foot while shooting more rounds at the officers chasing him. An additional team of officers apprehended Montoya, who was shot in the neck during the incident.

Montoya is currently in custody awaiting trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison for assault on a federal officer and a consecutive sentence of 10 years to life in prison for using a firearm during a violent crime.