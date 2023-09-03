ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with a murder in 2020 will have his trial on Tuesday. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo in September 2020. Deputies were able to trace Torres’ cell phone to Lovato’s place at the time of the murder.

Torres has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is set to start at 8:30 a.m.

A previous trial date was set in March but court records showed it was vacated.