California man charged in Thursday’s officer shooting

The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque August 19, 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have charged a man with shooting at and injuring four officers on Thursday in northeast Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint 27-year-old James Ramirez is charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting evading or obstructing an officer. According to a criminal complaint, Ramirez is a convicted felon in California.

Three Albuquerque Police officers are recovering from various injuries following Thursday’s shooting. A fourth officer is in critical condition after being shot at the base of his neck. The shooting happened before 10 a.m. Thursday near the Dutch Bros. coffee stand along Juan Tabo, north of Lomas, where officers were responding to a robbery call. 

