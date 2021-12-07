Man charged in Greyhound bus crash makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking the court to keep the man accused of causing a Greyhound bus crash behind bars. Leroy Maass made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.
Story continues below
- Crime: Thief with a sweet tooth causes a lot of damage to Albuquerque chocolate shop
- Holiday: Why Christmas trees will be more expensive, harder to find this season
- Weather: Weather goes downhill from Tuesday on
- Weird: Woman reportedly caught breastfeeding cat on Delta Airlines flight
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 6 de Diciembre 2021
Maass was a passenger on the bus headed to Oklahoma early Monday. Witnesses say he got into a fight with his brother, started talking about how someone was following him, and jumped over a barrier where the bus driver was sitting and grabbed the steering wheel.
The bus was going around 60 miles an hour on I-40 and hit a concrete barrier, seriously injuring the driver and hospitalizing two others. The pretrial detention request now heads to district court.