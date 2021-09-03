Man charged in fatal car crash takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who caused a crash that killed a 12-year-old took a plea deal. Estevan Chavez pleaded no contest to two felony charges.
Police say he was driving more than 100 miles an hour on 528 in Rio Rancho last summer when he hit another car, killing a passenger. Atencio’s cousin was driving and was badly injured.
Under the plea deal, prosecutors dropped three charges against Chavez. He faces up to 12 years behind bars when sentenced.