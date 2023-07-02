Enrique Padilla during his first appearance on June 29.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of killing another at the Century Rio Movie Theater last Sunday. He will face a judge Monday.

The state is fighting to keep 19-year-old Enrique Padilla behind bars, saying he had no concern for the safety of others during the incident.

Padilla is accused of killing Michael Tenorio over seating arrangements inside the theater.

Prosecutors said he should remain behind bars until trial because of the shooting and due to the fact it was in a crowded movie theater.

Padilla is charged with murder.