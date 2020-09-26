Man charged in deadly drunk driving crash staying locked up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who disappeared after he was accused in a deadly drunk driving crash is staying behind bars this time. Police say Jordon Johnson was drunk behind the wheel when he hit and killed Kelly Chavez on Christmas Eve in 2018.
He was initially released and ordered to report to pretrial services but when he failed to do that, a warrant was issued for his arrest and was finally arrested again just this past weekend. Friday, a judge ruled to keep him locked up until trial.
