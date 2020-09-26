Man charged in deadly drunk driving crash staying locked up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who disappeared after he was accused in a deadly drunk driving crash is staying behind bars this time. Police say Jordon Johnson was drunk behind the wheel when he hit and killed Kelly Chavez on Christmas Eve in 2018.

He was initially released and ordered to report to pretrial services but when he failed to do that, a warrant was issued for his arrest and was finally arrested again just this past weekend. Friday, a judge ruled to keep him locked up until trial.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss