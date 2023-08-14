ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing another man outside of a Downtown bar more than a year ago was formally charged with the crime Monday morning.

Isaac Martinez was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder but did not enter a plea.

In February of 2022, police said Jonathan Garza was defending his brother who was trying to break up a fight outside the Canvas Artistry near Central and First.

After the fight, Garza was shot several times.

Police used witness descriptions, social media, surveillance video, and cell phone data to identify Martinez as the shooter.