Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man charged in child’s death appears in court

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of beating a 4-year-old boy to death will be staying behind bars at least for now.

26-year-old Zerrick Marquez faced a judge for the first time on Wednesday since his arrest for the death of Jame Dunklee.

Police say Marquez lived with his girlfriend and the boy’s mother at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments and was watching the boy the night he died back in December. An autopsy showed he had bruises all over his body and a skull fracture.

Marquez does not have a significant criminal history but prosecutors are asking that he remain locked up until trial. A judge will rule on that at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞