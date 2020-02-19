Man charged in child’s death appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of beating a 4-year-old boy to death will be staying behind bars at least for now.

26-year-old Zerrick Marquez faced a judge for the first time on Wednesday since his arrest for the death of Jame Dunklee.

Police say Marquez lived with his girlfriend and the boy’s mother at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments and was watching the boy the night he died back in December. An autopsy showed he had bruises all over his body and a skull fracture.

Marquez does not have a significant criminal history but prosecutors are asking that he remain locked up until trial. A judge will rule on that at a later date.