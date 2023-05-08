ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with murdering a security guard at an Albuquerque hotel. Once again, he is no longer competent to stand trial.

Donovan Bookout is accused of shooting and killing Daniel “Heath” Mora as he made his rounds at the Ambassador Inn last March, but questions about his mental fitness arose.

He was deemed incompetent and referred to the state behavioral hospital in Las Vegas last summer, but the judge ruled in December his mental state had improved enough to stand trial.

After another evaluation, however, the court ruled he was not competent and ordered him back to Las Vegas for treatment.