ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man recently arrested for a decades-old rape has been released from jail. Forty-one-year-old Christopher Salazar was charged earlier this month with a rape from 1999 after a DNA match.

A woman says she was asleep on her couch in her home near Washington and Lomas when a man put a pillow over her face and raped her. Investigators say Salazar moved to California shortly after the crime. He was connected last year when the rape kit was finally tested.

While prosecutors were asking a judge to keep Salazar locked up until trial, they say the victim and prosecutors agreed to allow Salazar to be released as long as he is tracked by GPS. The case must still go to a grand jury.