NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man with a violent criminal history dating back to 2009 will stay behind bars on shoplifting charges.

Justin Reynolds is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars of items from the Target on Lomas from March to April in 2022. He’s charged with nine counts of shoplifting.

Judge Courtney Weaks ruled that based on his violent criminal history and the repeat nature of this crime, Reynolds would remain locked up until trial.

A trial date has not been set.