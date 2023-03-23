ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man released from jail after causing a scare at a busy intersection is racking up one new charge after another.

Ashton Butler was arrested in June of 2021, accused of pointing a rifle at passing cars on San Antonio and Louisiana.

The judge released him pending trial, ruling the state did not prove that locking Butler up was the only way to keep the community safe.

At the time, Butler had a handful of arrests on his record, but court records show just one conviction for DWI a decade ago.

Last month, while still awaiting trial, Butler started getting in trouble again.

In February, police claimed he harassed and pantomimed shooting people at Coronado Center.

Earlier this month, he was accused of threatening Albertsons’ employees with a knife. Last week, he was arrested in Rio Rancho for DWI. There is a warrant out for his arrest.