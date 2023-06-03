ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing multiple charges after crashing an ATV. He’s also accused of fleeing from the police.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) claimed Gregory Cordova, 31, riding ATV, and two other drivers on motorcycles fled a traffic stop when they were caught doing wheelies on Central near Yale in the ART bus lane.

The ATV reportedly crashed after hitting three vehicles near Old Coors.

Police said Cordova jumped onto one of the motorcycles and was dropped off in a South Valley arroyo before officers arrested him. He was transported to a hospital for injuries.

He is now charged with reckless driving, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, and three counts of failure to stop upon striking an unattended vehicle.