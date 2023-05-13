BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at people at the Alameda Open Space and attacked a police K-9.

According to a police report, just before 10 Friday morning, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Alameda Open Space after a couple said a man, later identified as Michael Sutherland, had pointed a rifle at them while they were biking.

An air unit was able to spot Sutherland at a homeless camp in the area, and he reportedly began pointing his gun at the aircraft.

Deputies made contact with him near Paseo del Norte where, they said, he tried to run away and a K-9 was deployed.

Deputies claimed he began punching the dog and attempted to drown it in a puddle of water. Other deputies were soon able to pull Sutherland off the K-9 and arrest him.

He was taken to the hospital and is now facing charges for aggravated battery, battery on a peace officer, aggravated assault on a police officer, and abuse of a police animal.