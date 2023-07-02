ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested for murdering his father. The victim was discovered Saturday in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said they were called to the 4300 block of Grande Drive NW on Saturday where they found a man identified as Joseph Banuelos Sr, 55. He had stab wounds and had died.

Neighbors reportedly told police they heard a disturbance overnight and saw Banuelos Sr’s son, Joseph Banuelos Jr, yelling in the middle of the street, which was “normal” behavior. The father and son lived in the area.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Laguna Pueblo Police took Banuelos Jr into custody. It’s reported that he showed up to the Route 66 Travel Center covered in blood, claiming to have killed his father.

He was put into APD’s custody and was questioned by homicide detectives. He was eventually charged for an open count of murder and taken to the Metro Detention Center.