ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department charged 42-year-old Dorian McCuller for the murder of 44-year-old Richard Cabell at the Copper Ridge Apartments on June 20. APD said detectives received a call from a behavioral health hospital in Texas about a patient who told staff he may have hurt someone in Albuquerque.

McCuller allegedly told police he was struck in the face by Cabell at the apartments and was being chased by him after leaving. The two were alleged to have been in an ongoing dispute over Cabell’s girlfriend. McCuller then allegedly said he shot Cabell twice thinking he had a gun. APD said they did not find a gun on Cabell’s body.

McCuller said he did not remember driving to Texas, did not know where his car was, and said he probably threw the gun out during the drive. McCuller was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He’s currently in jail in Texas.