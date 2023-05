ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of pointing a gun at bikers in the Bosque. He is set for a detention hearing Monday.

Michael Sutherland was accused of pointing the gun and saying, “Pow pow get out of here,” at two bikers back on May 12.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say Sutherland pointed a gun at an air unit that was tracking him and attacked a K-9 unit.

Sutherland was hit with four charges including aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer.