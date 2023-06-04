ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man. They said he was speeding and driving drunk.

Police claimed Leobardo Arellano-Rodriguez was driving 83 mph in a 40 mph zone on Montgomery near San Mateo.

Arellano-Rodriguez admitted that his driver’s license was revoked, and police said there was an open can of beer in his car. He did a breathalyzer test, which reportedly indicated he was as above the legal limit.

Arellano-Rodriguez was charged with DWI, driving while his license was revoked for a previous DWI offense, and speeding 36 and over.