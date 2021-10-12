Man charged for deadly 2017 crash on I-25 near San Antonio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a long history of trouble behind the wheel is now facing charges for a crash that killed a woman. It happened on I-25 near San Antonio in 2017. The district attorney’s office says it has taken time to process the evidence and bring charges.

According to court documents, Marco Melo-Fernandez crashed into a crash carrying Annamarie Garcia, killing Garcia, he then took off. Melo-Fernandez has at least two convictions for DWI in New Mexico. His other violations include careless driving, speeding and driving without a license. In this case, he’s charged with vehicular homicide. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

