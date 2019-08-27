Man charged after doing donuts in multiple Albuquerque intersections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver who was shot after doing donuts in the middle of busy Albuquerque intersections was in court Tuesday, gunshot wound and all. It’s still a mystery why the 23-year-old with no criminal record caused such a commotion.

“I’ve never noticed anything from him. He’s a really sweet guy. Very nice. Never had any issues, no problems as a neighbor,” said a neighbor of Debaca’s, who asked to remain anonymous.

Isaiah Debaca appeared in court, now charged after he drove in circles in multiple intersections around Albuquerque last Tuesday. Police say in the process, he hit cars, drove the wrong way, pointed what appeared to be a gun at his head, and even pointed it at other people.

When officers caught up with him, he was standing on a Subaru waving what has now been identified as a BB gun. Officers then shot him. In court Tuesday, he smiled and was polite to the judge.

“Good afternoon, Your Honor,” Debaca said. The judge replied, “Good afternoon, Mr. Debaca. The court has read through the criminal complaint and has found probable cause.”

Until now, the state has failed to keep Debaca locked up until trial despite his clean criminal record. The District Attorney’s Office says Debaca’s behavior last week clearly shows he’s a danger to the public.

KRQE News 13 did try asking police what the motive was behind Debaca’s behavior, but they said they couldn’t discuss that at this time.

A search of social media shows that Debaca was a swimmer and photographer in high school near Denver, but nothing shows up from the past five years.

The only thing on Debaca’s record here in New Mexico is a traffic ticket. He was pulled over three weeks before the shooting in his Subaru and cited for not wearing a seatbelt, and for not having registration.