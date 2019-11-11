Man caught on tape allegedly stealing from employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police busted a man for stealing thousands of dollars from his own employer.

According to a criminal complaint, the manager of a kiosk at the Coronado Mall reported more than $11,000 missing from a dropbox last month.

After looking at surveillance video, police identified the culprit as an employee, 61-year-old Sheldon Weisman, who was seen using a bolt cutter to open the dropbox.

Back in 2014, Weisman was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for robbing banks.