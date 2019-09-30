Man caught hiding on roof of marijuana dispensary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected burglar got quite the welcome party when he tried to break into a business overnight.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Albuquerque Police Department, and IPS Security all worked together to get him into custody. An officer climbed AFR’s ladder truck to get him down.

The security guards say they noticed a hole in the fence at a marijuana dispensary on Jefferson Street where they were working, then saw a ladder leading to the roof and noticed the power out, so they called APD.

When they arrived, officers found a man hiding on the roof with a shirt over his head. He claimed he was just sleeping there because he was homeless, but police didn’t buy it.

He was charged with burglary, trespass and criminal damage to property.