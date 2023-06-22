ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of cars flying through his front yard, one man near downtown Albuquerque is begging drivers to slow down. He’s also calling on the city to help solve the problem.

“I sit out here a lot in the evening when it cools down. And it’s like a racetrack,” Counts said.

Michael Counts has lived in his house on the corner of 6th and Bellamah since 2013, moving here from New York City to settle into retirement. But reckless drivers keep slamming into his front wall and ending up in his yard. For about the last four years, it’s happened at least once a year.

“The first time the city covered it because it was a sheriff’s deputy who did it. Second time, the two drivers, their insurance covered it. The third time the guy who did it had no money, no insurance, I had to pay for it. This fourth time the whole thing is pending,” said Counts.

Each crash has required repairs to the front wall along the sidewalk, the only thing preventing the cars from plowing right into his living room.

“When things happen to your property that you have no control over and can do nothing about. It’s very frustrating,” Counts said.

The speed limit is 35 on 6th Street, and the overhead traffic light with a blinking yellow signal that’s supposed to slow the driver down isn’t doing the trick.

The city is now stepping in to help. Officials told KRQE on Thursday they will restripe the road to narrow 6th street from McKnight to Mountain, to slow drivers down. The city says those changes will take place sometime this summer.

“I just hope that something comes out of this that something is done, so that I can live in peace now and know that the repairs on my property, are gonna stay that way,” said Counts.

Counts said he’s pleased to hear the city is taking action, and he’s hopeful the change will prompt drivers to be more careful.