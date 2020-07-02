Man breaks into Buffett’s Candies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known Albuquerque candy shop is asking for help identifying a thief who broke in Tuesday night. Surveillance video from Buffett’s Candies on Lomas and Louisiana shows a man making a bee-line for the cash register but he finds it empty. He then rummages around a little more then makes his way out. It’s unclear whether he took anything but Buffett posted ‘luckily he didn’t take any candy.’ If you know who he is, call the police.

