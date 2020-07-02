Man breaks into Buffett’s Candies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique, cutting-edge business is moving into the metro. They use technology to keep food fresher, longer and healthier, all while boosting the local economy.

"New Mexico Fresh Foods is a social enterprise company," said NM Fresh Foods spokesperson Jamey Shelton. "We're committed to helping New Mexicans keep fresh food in New Mexico, being processed in New Mexico for New Mexicans, rather than having the food out of the state to be sent back as processed food."