ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that Carlisle Blvd. between I-40 and Menaul Blvd., as well as Prospect Ave., is closed due to police activity. Officials say state police officers, along with the NMSP Tactical Team, and APD are out with a man who has barricaded himself in a vehicle in front of the NMSP office at 2501 Carlisle Blvd.

They say it is an active scene and details are limited. This story is developing and News 13 will have more information when it becomes available.