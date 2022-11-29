ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zerrick Marquez, the man accused of beating four-year-old James Dunklee to death is trying to withdraw the plea he made in March. Marquez pleaded guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Dunklee was beaten to death at Marquez’s home near Louisiana and Central in December 2019. In the plea agreement, Marquez agreed to a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Marquez says he misunderstood, thinking he would automatically be released after 30 years and did not understand it was just a possibility.

Tuesday, he is asking a judge to withdraw the plea. The judge is set to hear the case Tuesday afternoon.