Man arrested in connection to downtown Albuquerque brawl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man for his role in a downtown brawl caught on video.

Police say the video shows 43-year-old Jewed Jabar Oliver repeatedly beating another man. Then, he’s seen grabbing a woman against her will and dragging her by her hair before hitting her in the head.

The video appears to have been taken in a parking lot at Third Street and Central Avenue. APD says they arrested Oliver and he was booked into MDC on a pending warrant.

The brawl is under investigation.