Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a suspected truck thief who could be connected to a hit-and-run that left a high school student dead.

Albuquerque police arrested 30-year-old Juan Carlos Ramirez for stealing a truck. According to a criminal complaint, the truck’s license plate is the same one that police have been looking for the past two weeks.

Police suspect the driver was fleeing from police in the stolen truck when they hit 15-year-old Manny Tapia at Coors and Ellison. The complaint states surveillance video caught a man stealing the truck from a Drury inn three days before the crash.

Police say the suspect in the same clothing was caught using the victim’s credit card at Route 66 Casino, where police got surveillance photos. The complaint says police used MVD and booking photos to identify Ramirez.

However, APD would not confirm any developments in the case, and Ramirez has not been charged for the hit-and-run.

Court documents also show prosecutors want Ramriez held until trial, saying he’s been arrested for nine felonies in three years, and was still committing crimes even while on GPS monitoring.