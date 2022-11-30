ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was given a break in court. Now, he is accused of shooting someone and also shooting at Albuquerque police.

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested Johnathan Martinez after they alleged he shot and wounded a man at an apartment complex on Montgomery a week ago.

Three days later, police said they found him in a stolen car at the same complex before he fled and shot at officers.

Turns out, Martinez was in Lincoln County Court in early September for using drugs and alcohol. This was a violation of his probation in a stolen vehicle case.

The judge said he could have held Martinez for as long as nine months but released him instead when he admitted to the violation.

The state is pushing to keep him locked up until trial in his latest case.