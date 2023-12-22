ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who has previously been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine has been apprehended twice within the last month, the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) said. The U.S. Marshals Task Force was involved in the case.

Michael Losano, 33, was arrested on December 20 for violating his probation.

The DOJ stated, in a release, that Losano tried to run from law enforcement, and he removed something from his waistband before trying to hide it under a vehicle. It was determined to be a revolver. Losano was eventually taken into custody, and authorities reported finding ammunition on him.

Before this, on November 29, Losano was also arrested for trying to flee from officials on San Mateo Boulevard. A loaded gun was found in the bathroom he was reportedly hiding in, and bullets were found in the vehicle he had been using.

He was taken to the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.